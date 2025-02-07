News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $TRST Buys 400 Shares

February 07, 2025 — 09:45 am EST

Steffani Cotugno, a director at $TRST, bought 400 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $12,932. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 96.6%. Following this trade, they now own 814 shares of this class of $TRST stock.

$TRST Insider Trading Activity

$TRST insiders have traded $TRST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN M CURLEY (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO) purchased 625 shares for an estimated $20,081
  • STEFFANI COTUGNO purchased 400 shares for an estimated $12,932

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $TRST stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


