Insider Purchase: Director at $TRIN Buys 300 Shares

Ronald E. Estes, a director at $TRIN, bought 300 shares of the company on 11-01-2024 for an estimated $4,050. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 25,635 shares of this class of $TRIN stock.

$TRIN Insider Trading Activity

$TRIN insiders have traded $TRIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ZACHARIA has made 2 purchases buying 5,560 shares for an estimated $79,743 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KYLE STEVEN BROWN (CEO, President and CIO) purchased 3,513 shares for an estimated $49,954

RICHARD P HAMADA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,335 shares for an estimated $49,691 .

. RONALD E. ESTES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,346

$TRIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $TRIN stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

