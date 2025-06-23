Insider Purchase: Director at $THO Buys 3,000 Shares

PETER BUSCH ORTHWEIN, a director at $THO, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $256,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 136,400 shares of this class of $THO stock.

$THO Insider Trading Activity

$THO insiders have traded $THO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BUSCH ORTHWEIN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $256,200

$THO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $THO stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$THO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $THO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Stember from Roth Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $78.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 03/06/2025

