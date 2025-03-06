News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $STRA Buys 250 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

William J Slocum, a director at $STRA, bought 250 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $20,562. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.4%. Following this trade, they now own 4,881 shares of this class of $STRA stock.

$STRA Insider Trading Activity

$STRA insiders have traded $STRA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAYMOND KARL MCDONNELL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,855 shares for an estimated $3,116,343.
  • DANIEL WAYNE JACKSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,025 shares for an estimated $589,413.
  • LIZETTE BENEDI HERRAIZ (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,183 shares for an estimated $203,179.
  • WILLIAM J SLOCUM has made 2 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $183,482 and 0 sales.

$STRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $STRA stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

