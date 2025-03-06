Insider Purchase: Director at $STRA Buys 250 Shares

William J Slocum, a director at $STRA, bought 250 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $20,562. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.4%. Following this trade, they now own 4,881 shares of this class of $STRA stock.

$STRA Insider Trading Activity

$STRA insiders have traded $STRA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND KARL MCDONNELL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,855 shares for an estimated $3,116,343 .

. DANIEL WAYNE JACKSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,025 shares for an estimated $589,413 .

. LIZETTE BENEDI HERRAIZ (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,183 shares for an estimated $203,179 .

. WILLIAM J SLOCUM has made 2 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $183,482 and 0 sales.

$STRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $STRA stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.