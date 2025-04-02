Insider Purchase: Director at $SPG Buys 361 Shares

LARRY C GLASSCOCK, a director at $SPG, bought 361 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $59,492. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 41,438 shares of this class of $SPG stock.

$SPG Insider Trading Activity

$SPG insiders have traded $SPG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY C GLASSCOCK has made 2 purchases buying 710 shares for an estimated $118,330 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. REUBEN S LEIBOWITZ purchased 465 shares for an estimated $78,394

GLYN AEPPEL has made 2 purchases buying 411 shares for an estimated $68,498 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLAN B HUBBARD purchased 381 shares for an estimated $64,232

DANIEL C. SMITH purchased 334 shares for an estimated $56,309

GARY M RODKIN purchased 213 shares for an estimated $35,909

STEFAN M SELIG purchased 187 shares for an estimated $31,526

MARTA R STEWART purchased 177 shares for an estimated $29,840

PEGGY FANG ROE purchased 65 shares for an estimated $10,958

RANDALL J LEWIS purchased 40 shares for an estimated $6,743

NINA P JONES purchased 21 shares for an estimated $3,540

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 498 institutional investors add shares of $SPG stock to their portfolio, and 501 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VICTORIA SPARTZ purchased up to $50,000 on 02/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

Zacks Investment Research issued a "Positive" rating on 10/08/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.