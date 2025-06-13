Insider Purchase: Director at $SLS Buys 10,000 Shares

NOSTRAND ROBERT L VAN, a director at $SLS, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $14,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 96.2%. Following this trade, they now own 20,400 shares of this class of $SLS stock.
$SLS Insider Trading Activity
$SLS insiders have traded $SLS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHERINE BACH KALIN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $36,000
- JANE WASMAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $33,800
- NOSTRAND ROBERT L VAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $14,800
$SLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SLS stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 6,386,829 shares (+535.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,897,775
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 688,696 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $743,791
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC removed 584,779 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $631,561
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 546,461 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $590,177
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 160,194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,601
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 135,812 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,676
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 94,252 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,792
