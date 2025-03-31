Insider Purchase: Director at $SAIC Buys 450 Shares

JAMES REAGAN, a director at $SAIC, bought 450 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $50,446. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,167 shares of this class of $SAIC stock.
$SAIC Insider Trading Activity
$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230
- PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098
- BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $88,912 and 0 sales.
- VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) has made 2 purchases buying 747 shares for an estimated $81,872 and 0 sales.
- MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290
- JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446
- SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341
- HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974
$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,031,285 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,277,037
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 642,481 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,816,526
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 464,989 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,976,470
- INVESCO LTD. removed 439,643 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,143,294
- FMR LLC removed 323,532 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,164,406
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 312,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,909,341
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 179,963 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,116,264
$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.
$SAIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/26/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024
$SAIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $129.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $124.0 on 12/05/2024
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 12/02/2024
