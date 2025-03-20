Insider Purchase: Director at $RNAC Buys 14,740 Shares

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER, a director at $RNAC, bought 14,740 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $212,599. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 8,546,202 shares of this class of $RNAC stock.

$RNAC Insider Trading Activity

$RNAC insiders have traded $RNAC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER has made 26 purchases buying 800,680 shares for an estimated $14,369,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. METIN KURTOGLU (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 139,596 shares for an estimated $2,513,991 .

. MILOS MILJKOVIC (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,880 shares for an estimated $939,074 .

. CHRISTOPHER M JEWELL (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,665 shares for an estimated $917,824 .

. CARSTEN BRUNN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,271 shares for an estimated $289,764 .

. BLAINE DAVIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,989 shares for an estimated $134,035 .

. EMILY ENGLISH (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,797 shares for an estimated $30,149.

$RNAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RNAC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RNAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

