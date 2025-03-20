Insider Purchase: Director at $RNAC Buys 14,740 Shares

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER, a director at $RNAC, bought 14,740 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $212,599. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 8,546,202 shares of this class of $RNAC stock.
$RNAC Insider Trading Activity
$RNAC insiders have traded $RNAC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY A SPRINGER has made 26 purchases buying 800,680 shares for an estimated $14,369,600 and 0 sales.
- METIN KURTOGLU (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 139,596 shares for an estimated $2,513,991.
- MILOS MILJKOVIC (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,880 shares for an estimated $939,074.
- CHRISTOPHER M JEWELL (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,665 shares for an estimated $917,824.
- CARSTEN BRUNN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,271 shares for an estimated $289,764.
- BLAINE DAVIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,989 shares for an estimated $134,035.
- EMILY ENGLISH (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,797 shares for an estimated $30,149.
$RNAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RNAC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 428,617 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,676,530
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 304,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,909,410
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 235,936 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,225,613
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,582,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 186,391 shares (+76.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,338,262
- YALE UNIVERSITY removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,791,000
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 98,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,765,299
$RNAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RNAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.