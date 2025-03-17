Insider Purchase: Director at $PHIN Buys 6,130 Shares

Rohan Weerasinghe, a director at $PHIN, bought 6,130 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $262,259. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 37.1%. Following this trade, they now own 22,665 shares of this class of $PHIN stock.

$PHIN Insider Trading Activity

$PHIN insiders have traded $PHIN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHAN WEERASINGHE purchased 6,130 shares for an estimated $262,259

ROBIN KENDRICK purchased 74 shares for an estimated $3,952

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PHIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $PHIN stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PHIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHIN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/25/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PHIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PHIN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.