Insider Purchase: Director at $NMFC Buys 5,000 Shares

David Ogens, a director at $NMFC, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $56,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.8%. Following this trade, they now own 184,020 shares of this class of $NMFC stock.

$NMFC Insider Trading Activity

$NMFC insiders have traded $NMFC stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 58 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN B KLINSKY has made 48 purchases buying 1,298,156 shares for an estimated $14,689,402 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM B. WEINSTEIN (EVP, CAO and Director) purchased 45,000 shares for an estimated $489,284

JOHN KLINE (CEO, President, and Director) has made 6 purchases buying 41,550 shares for an estimated $453,682 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID OGENS has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $113,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRIS CORBETT (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $27,118

$NMFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NMFC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

