Insider Purchase: Director at $MTX Buys 370 Shares

Rocky Motwani, a director at $MTX, bought 370 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $20,094. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 45.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,192 shares of this class of $MTX stock.
$MTX Insider Trading Activity
$MTX insiders have traded $MTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS T DIETRICH (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $103,120
- KRISTINA M JOHNSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,785
- ERIK ALDAG (SVP FINANCE AND TREASURY, CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,370
- ROCKY MOTWANI purchased 370 shares for an estimated $20,094
$MTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $MTX stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 583,094 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,067,285
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 498,622 shares (+1631.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,697,400
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 245,317 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,695,608
- FMR LLC added 234,103 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,881,927
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 206,906 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,153,014
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 202,271 shares (+542.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,858,367
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 149,305 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,491,318
$MTX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/06.
$MTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $92.0 on 03/05/2025
