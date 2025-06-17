Stocks
MTX

Insider Purchase: Director at $MTX Buys 370 Shares

June 17, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Rocky Motwani, a director at $MTX, bought 370 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $20,094. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 45.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,192 shares of this class of $MTX stock.

$MTX Insider Trading Activity

$MTX insiders have traded $MTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOUGLAS T DIETRICH (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $103,120
  • KRISTINA M JOHNSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,785
  • ERIK ALDAG (SVP FINANCE AND TREASURY, CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,370
  • ROCKY MOTWANI purchased 370 shares for an estimated $20,094

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $MTX stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 583,094 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,067,285
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 498,622 shares (+1631.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,697,400
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 245,317 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,695,608
  • FMR LLC added 234,103 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,881,927
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 206,906 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,153,014
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 202,271 shares (+542.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,858,367
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 149,305 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,491,318

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 04/14/2025
  • An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $92.0 on 03/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.