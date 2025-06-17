Insider Purchase: Director at $MTX Buys 370 Shares

Rocky Motwani, a director at $MTX, bought 370 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $20,094. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 45.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,192 shares of this class of $MTX stock.

$MTX Insider Trading Activity

$MTX insiders have traded $MTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS T DIETRICH (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $103,120

KRISTINA M JOHNSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,785

ERIK ALDAG (SVP FINANCE AND TREASURY, CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,370

ROCKY MOTWANI purchased 370 shares for an estimated $20,094

$MTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $MTX stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/06.

$MTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $92.0 on 03/05/2025

