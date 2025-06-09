Insider Purchase: Director at $MSTR Buys 5,000 Shares

Jarrod M Patten, a director at $MSTR, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $425,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 5,000 shares of this class of $MSTR stock.

$MSTR Insider Trading Activity

$MSTR insiders have traded $MSTR stock on the open market 89 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 81 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JARROD M PATTEN has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,438,780 and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated $10,723,302 .

and 28 sales selling 27,950 shares for an estimated . WEI-MING SHAO (EVP & General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 4,027 shares for an estimated $342,295 and 13 sales selling 33,752 shares for an estimated $11,811,909 .

and 13 sales selling 33,752 shares for an estimated . CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,370 shares for an estimated $10,199,235 .

. LESLIE J RECHAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $5,038,440 .

. ANDREW KANG (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $318,750 and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated $3,735,247 .

and 14 sales selling 9,700 shares for an estimated . PHONG LE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 10,500 shares for an estimated $892,500 and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated $3,063,506 .

and 10 sales selling 8,576 shares for an estimated . JEANINE MONTGOMERY (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 821 shares for an estimated $285,722.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 640 institutional investors add shares of $MSTR stock to their portfolio, and 384 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MSTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MSTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSTR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.