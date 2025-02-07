Insider Purchase: Director at $MSBI Buys 2,000 Shares

Gerald Joseph Carlson, a director at $MSBI, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $39,940. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 4,000 shares of this class of $MSBI stock.

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY G. LUDWIG (President & CEO) sold 12,753 shares for an estimated $312,683

ROBERT F. SCHULTZ sold 4,262 shares for an estimated $115,081

GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 800 shares for an estimated $19,000 and 3 sales selling 1,431 shares for an estimated $37,289 .

and 3 sales selling 1,431 shares for an estimated . JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

