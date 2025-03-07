News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $MPC Buys 1,000 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Evan Bayh, a director at $MPC, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $133,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 69,304 shares of this class of $MPC stock.

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 537 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 964 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 7,365,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,199,832,150
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,367,774 shares (+78.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $609,304,473
  • DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 4,151,722 shares (+16338.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,165,219
  • FMR LLC removed 2,352,128 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,121,856
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 1,749,276 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,024,002
  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 1,262,158 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,071,041
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,029,852 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,664,354

