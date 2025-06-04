Insider Purchase: Director at $MLP Buys 2,500 Shares

STEPHEN M CASE, a director at $MLP, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $39,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,917,116 shares of this class of $MLP stock.
$MLP Insider Trading Activity
$MLP insiders have traded $MLP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN M CASE has made 4 purchases buying 6,070 shares for an estimated $95,962 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MLP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $MLP stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK added 3,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,710,000
- JOURNEY ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 253,094 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,446,861
- VALUEWORKS LLC added 116,076 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,039,455
- NBC SECURITIES, INC. added 43,256 shares (+127223.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $760,007
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 34,258 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $752,990
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 26,579 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,993
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 15,270 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,293
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.