Insider Purchase: Director at $MLP Buys 2,500 Shares

STEPHEN M CASE, a director at $MLP, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $39,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,917,116 shares of this class of $MLP stock.

$MLP Insider Trading Activity

$MLP insiders have traded $MLP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN M CASE has made 4 purchases buying 6,070 shares for an estimated $95,962 and 0 sales.

$MLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $MLP stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

