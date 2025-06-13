Insider Purchase: Director at $IRIX Buys 20,000 Shares

WILLIAM M MOORE, a director at $IRIX, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $19,494. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 13.5%. Following this trade, they now own 168,650 shares of this class of $IRIX stock.

$IRIX Insider Trading Activity

$IRIX insiders have traded $IRIX stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 45 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M MOORE has made 8 purchases buying 87,500 shares for an estimated $93,644 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BEVERLY A HUSS purchased 25,900 shares for an estimated $31,499

SCOTT SHUDA purchased 21,457 shares for an estimated $25,748

ROMEO R DIZON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 32 purchases buying 15,245 shares for an estimated $17,497 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK MERCER (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 7,546 shares for an estimated $9,757 and 0 sales.

$IRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $IRIX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

