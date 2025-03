Insider Purchase: Director at $HD Buys 1,442 Shares

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN, a director at $HD, bought 1,442 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $499,883. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,442 shares of this class of $HD stock.

$HD Insider Trading Activity

$HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,068 shares for an estimated $12,279,334 .

. TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,084 shares for an estimated $9,030,416 .

. TIMOTHY A. HOURIGAN (EVP - Human Resources) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $6,553,958

RICHARD V MCPHAIL (EVP & CFO) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,654,925

HECTOR A PADILLA (EVP - US Sales and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,626 shares for an estimated $1,482,904 .

. WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.

$HD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,744 institutional investors add shares of $HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/09/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/02/2024

$HD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $421.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $430.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $465.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $465.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $455.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Chuck Grom from Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation set a target price of $450.0 on 10/02/2024

