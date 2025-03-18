Insider Purchase: Director at $HD Buys 1,442 Shares

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN, a director at $HD, bought 1,442 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $499,883. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,442 shares of this class of $HD stock.
$HD Insider Trading Activity
$HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,068 shares for an estimated $12,279,334.
- TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,084 shares for an estimated $9,030,416.
- TIMOTHY A. HOURIGAN (EVP - Human Resources) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $6,553,958
- RICHARD V MCPHAIL (EVP & CFO) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,654,925
- HECTOR A PADILLA (EVP - US Sales and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,626 shares for an estimated $1,482,904.
- WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915
- GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.
$HD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,744 institutional investors add shares of $HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,148,985 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,613,913,675
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,478,356 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,353,045,700
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,209,041 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,294,858
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 2,030,372 shares (+21394.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $789,794,404
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,594,980 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,431,270
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 1,564,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $634,029,811
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,424,857 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,255,124
$HD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/08, 11/25, 10/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT purchased up to $15,000 on 12/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$HD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/09/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024
- Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/02/2024
$HD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $421.0 on 01/07/2025
- Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $430.0 on 11/13/2024
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $465.0 on 11/13/2024
- David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 11/13/2024
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $465.0 on 11/12/2024
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $455.0 on 11/08/2024
- Chuck Grom from Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation set a target price of $450.0 on 10/02/2024
