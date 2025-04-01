Insider Purchase: Director at $GUG Buys 1,500 Shares

RONALD E JR TOUPIN, a director at $GUG, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $22,650. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.4%. Following this trade, they now own 13,617 shares of this class of $GUG stock.

$GUG Insider Trading Activity

$GUG insiders have traded $GUG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E JR TOUPIN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $22,650

RANDALL C BARNES sold 500 shares for an estimated $8,225

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $GUG stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.