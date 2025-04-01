Insider Purchase: Director at $GUG Buys 1,500 Shares

RONALD E JR TOUPIN, a director at $GUG, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $22,650. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.4%. Following this trade, they now own 13,617 shares of this class of $GUG stock.
$GUG Insider Trading Activity
$GUG insiders have traded $GUG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD E JR TOUPIN purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $22,650
- RANDALL C BARNES sold 500 shares for an estimated $8,225
$GUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $GUG stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 373,759 shares (+18.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,557,796
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 158,102 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,350,976
- PATHSTONE HOLDINGS, LLC added 108,115 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,607,670
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 108,044 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,606,614
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 96,110 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,429,155
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 88,456 shares (+127.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,315,340
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 58,357 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $867,768
