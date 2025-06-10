Insider Purchase: Director at $EOLS Buys 20,000 Shares

Albert G III White, a director at $EOLS, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $189,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 65.8%. Following this trade, they now own 50,378 shares of this class of $EOLS stock.

$EOLS Insider Trading Activity

$EOLS insiders have traded $EOLS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MOATAZEDI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135,916 shares for an estimated $1,717,484 .

. RUI AVELAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,541 shares for an estimated $427,702 .

. SANDRA BEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,076 shares for an estimated $201,523 .

. ALBERT G III WHITE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $189,000

KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER sold 12,888 shares for an estimated $167,465

TOMOKO YAMAGISHI-DRESSLER (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 4,536 shares for an estimated $60,124

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EOLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $EOLS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EOLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EOLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EOLS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.