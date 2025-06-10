Insider Purchase: Director at $EOLS Buys 20,000 Shares

Albert G III White, a director at $EOLS, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $189,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 65.8%. Following this trade, they now own 50,378 shares of this class of $EOLS stock.
$EOLS Insider Trading Activity
$EOLS insiders have traded $EOLS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EOLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID MOATAZEDI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135,916 shares for an estimated $1,717,484.
- RUI AVELAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,541 shares for an estimated $427,702.
- SANDRA BEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,076 shares for an estimated $201,523.
- ALBERT G III WHITE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $189,000
- KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER sold 12,888 shares for an estimated $167,465
- TOMOKO YAMAGISHI-DRESSLER (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 4,536 shares for an estimated $60,124
$EOLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $EOLS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,016,704 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,230,949
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 967,484 shares (+403.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,638,832
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 720,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,670,273
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 589,742 shares (+426.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,094,596
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC removed 563,094 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,774,020
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 521,194 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,269,963
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 486,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,851,392
$EOLS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EOLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
