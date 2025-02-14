Insider Purchase: Director at $DCOM Buys 316 Shares

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD, a director at $DCOM, bought 316 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $9,890. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 30.3%. Following this trade, they now own 1,359 shares of this class of $DCOM stock.

$DCOM Insider Trading Activity

$DCOM insiders have traded $DCOM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 2 purchases buying 29,316 shares for an estimated $937,890 and 1 sale selling 9,815 shares for an estimated $306,228 .

KENNETH J MAHON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $817,285

MICHAEL FEGAN (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $71,513

$DCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $DCOM stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

