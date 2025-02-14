Insider Purchase: Director at $CMPO Buys 221,186 Shares

Compo Holdings LLC Resolute, a director at $CMPO, bought 221,186 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $3,320,001. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 221,186 shares of this class of $CMPO stock.

$CMPO Insider Trading Activity

$CMPO insiders have traded $CMPO stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY PARTNERS IV, L.P. LLR sold 29,774,258 shares for an estimated $224,795,647

MICHELE LOGAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,596,214 shares for an estimated $125,301,415 .

. THOMAS R. KNOTT has made 3 purchases buying 646,893 shares for an estimated $9,986,149 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D. COTE has made 3 purchases buying 646,893 shares for an estimated $9,986,149 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COMPO HOLDINGS LLC RESOLUTE has made 3 purchases buying 646,893 shares for an estimated $9,986,149 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JONATHAN WILK (President and CEO) sold 618,014 shares for an estimated $4,666,005

ADAM JOSEPH LOWE (Chief Product & Innov. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 227,450 shares for an estimated $3,126,747 .

. GREGOIRE MAES (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,308,243.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $CMPO stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.