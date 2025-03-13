Insider Purchase: Director at $ARW Buys 1,900 Shares

William F. Austen, a director at $ARW, bought 1,900 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $197,828. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 31.9%. Following this trade, they now own 7,858 shares of this class of $ARW stock.
$ARW Insider Trading Activity
$ARW insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM F. AUSTEN purchased 1,900 shares for an estimated $197,828
- YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 590 shares for an estimated $65,343.
$ARW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $ARW stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 908,185 shares (+208.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,733,887
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 779,341 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,519,865
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 730,408 shares (+163.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,623,752
- NORGES BANK removed 612,399 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,274,574
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 474,420 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,666,390
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 473,909 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,608,586
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 318,329 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,009,376
