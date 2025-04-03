Insider Purchase: Director at $ALMS Buys 16,104 Shares

Alan Colowick, a director at $ALMS, bought 16,104 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $112,309. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 16,104 shares of this class of $ALMS stock.

$ALMS Insider Trading Activity

$ALMS insiders have traded $ALMS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN COLOWICK has made 2 purchases buying 18,404 shares for an estimated $129,544 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARTIN BABLER (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 15,650 shares for an estimated $100,732

$ALMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALMS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

$ALMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALMS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $30.0 on 10/17/2024

