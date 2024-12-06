Insider Purchase: Co-President and CIO of $FSK (FSK) Buys 5,000 Shares

Daniel Pietrzak, the Co-President and CIO of $FSK ($FSK), bought 5,000 shares of the company on 12-05-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 11.2%. Following this trade, they now own 49,800 shares of $FSK stock.

$FSK Insider Trading Activity

$FSK insiders have traded $FSK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL PIETRZAK (Co-President and CIO) has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 10,000 shares and 0 sales.

ELIZABETH SANDLER purchased 1,000 shares.

BRIAN GERSON (Co-President) purchased 5,000 shares.

OSAGIE O IMASOGIE sold 40,885 shares.

MICHAEL C. FORMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 195,139 shares.

JEREL A HOPKINS purchased 470 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $FSK stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.