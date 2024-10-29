Insider Purchase: CEO of Winnebago Industries (WGO) Buys 2,500 Shares

Michael J Happe, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Winnebago Industries ($WGO), bought 2,500 shares of the company on 10-29-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 285,953 shares of Winnebago Industries stock.

Winnebago Industries Insider Trading Activity

Winnebago Industries insiders have traded $WGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J HAPPE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares.

WILLIAM C. FISHER purchased 2,000 shares.

STACY L BOGART (SVP-GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 3,333 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Winnebago Industries Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of Winnebago Industries stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Should I Buy $WGO Stock?

The bull case for Winnebago Industries ($WGO) highlights the company's robust growth potential, particularly evidenced by a notable 63% increase in dealer inventories for its Barletta pontoon brand, alongside year-over-year improvements in dealer ordering and inventory management. Winnebago's strategically diversified product portfolio positions it favorably within the lucrative North American RV market, allowing it to adapt to market fluctuations. The outlook is further enhanced by expectations of improved dealer ordering and favorable supplier pricing, with earnings potentially reaching around $11.00 per share in fiscal 2023. Conversely, the bear case points to a downward revision of the FY24 EPS forecast from $6.64 to $6.14, driven by dilution from the Grand Design motorized start-up and challenges in the Marine segment. The projected decline in Towable RV average selling prices exceeding 10% adds to the concerns, compounded by higher variable compensation expenses and inefficiencies related to product recalls. Management has also indicated expectations of sequential declines in revenue, EBITDA margins, and earnings in the near term, along with short-term headwinds from soft retail demand, suggesting a potentially negative trajectory for the stock.

Background on $WGO Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related products. Established in 1958 and headquartered in Forest City, Iowa, the company designs and builds a diverse range of motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth-wheel trailers under various brand names, including Winnebago, Itasca, and Grand Design. Winnebago Industries focuses on innovation and quality, catering to the growing demand for outdoor recreational activities and travel experiences. In addition to manufacturing RVs, the company offers parts, service, and support to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure a seamless ownership experience. As a prominent player in the RV industry, Winnebago is committed to sustainability and continuously explores advancements in technology and design to meet evolving consumer preferences.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.