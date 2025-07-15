Insider Purchase: CEO of $VIRC Buys 2,000 Shares

ROBERT A VIRTUE, the CEO of $VIRC, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $16,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 488,324 shares of this class of $VIRC stock.

$VIRC Insider Trading Activity

$VIRC insiders have traded $VIRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A VIRTUE (CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $16,300

$VIRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $VIRC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

