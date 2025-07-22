Insider Purchase: CEO of $STRW Buys 1,000 Shares

Moishe Gubin, the CEO of $STRW, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $10,480. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 823,448 shares of this class of $STRW stock.

$STRW Insider Trading Activity

$STRW insiders have traded $STRW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BLISKO has made 2 purchases buying 30,100 shares for an estimated $284,857 and 0 sales.

JACK LEVINE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $199,900 and 0 sales.

MOISHE GUBIN (CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 2,904 shares for an estimated $30,360 and 0 sales.

$STRW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $STRW stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STRW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STRW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

$STRW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STRW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STRW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.325.

Here are some recent targets:

Merrill Ross from Compass Point set a target price of $10.65 on 07/02/2025

Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $14.0 on 03/05/2025

