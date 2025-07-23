Insider Purchase: CEO and Chairman of the Board of $XAIR Buys 6,000 Shares

Steven A. Lisi, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of $XAIR, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $19,491. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 3,327,411 shares of this class of $XAIR stock.

$XAIR Insider Trading Activity

$XAIR insiders have traded $XAIR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XAIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT CAREY has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $250,050 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN A. LISI (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $19,491

MICHAEL A. GAUL (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,293

$XAIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $XAIR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XAIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XAIR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

