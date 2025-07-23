Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $TBN Buys 563,697 Shares

Bryan Sheffield, a 10% owner of $TBN, bought 563,697 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $9,999,984. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,123,601 shares of this class of $TBN stock.

$TBN Insider Trading Activity

$TBN insiders have traded $TBN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$TBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

$TBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeff Grampp from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $36.0 on 05/28/2025

