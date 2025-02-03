Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $MODV Buys 45,000 Shares

Catalyst Fund, LP AI, a 10% owner of $MODV, bought 45,000 shares of the company on 01-30-2025 for an estimated $195,749. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.6%. Following this trade, they now own 1,755,000 shares of this class of $MODV stock.

$MODV Insider Trading Activity

$MODV insiders have traded $MODV stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 34 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MODV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. Q has made 26 purchases buying 546,645 shares for an estimated $8,756,669 and 7 sales selling 749,002 shares for an estimated $5,400,259 .

and 7 sales selling 749,002 shares for an estimated . CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 5 purchases buying 1,502,424 shares for an estimated $9,995,856 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CATALYST FUND, LP AI has made 3 purchases buying 420,000 shares for an estimated $1,677,000 and 0 sales.

$MODV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $MODV stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

