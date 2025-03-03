Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $GRX Buys 4,797 Shares

Capital Management, L.P. Saba, a 10% owner of $GRX, bought 4,797 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $47,394. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,933,119 shares of this class of $GRX stock.

$GRX Insider Trading Activity

$GRX insiders have traded $GRX stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 16 purchases buying 98,761 shares for an estimated $1,006,014 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARIO J GABELLI has made 14 purchases buying 34,112 shares for an estimated $346,858 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONIE C VANEKRIS sold 1,115 shares for an estimated $10,759

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $GRX stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.