Insider Purchase: 10% owner at $FBK Buys 2,000 Shares

James W. Ayers, a 10% owner of $FBK, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $105,120. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 10,919,841 shares of this class of $FBK stock.

$FBK Insider Trading Activity

$FBK insiders have traded $FBK stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES W. AYERS has made 19 purchases buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,765,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES W IV CROSS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $291,100

$FBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $FBK stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

