Insider Move: ROBERT MCCARTHY Invests $129K In RLJ Lodging Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on April 29, involves ROBERT MCCARTHY, Director at RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that MCCARTHY made a notable purchase of 18,518 shares of RLJ Lodging, valuing at $129,996.

Monitoring the market, RLJ Lodging's shares down by 0.0% at $7.02 during Wednesday's morning.

Discovering RLJ Lodging: A Closer Look

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on premium-branded, rooms-oriented, high-margin, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels located within the heart of demand locations. Its hotels are geographically diverse and concentrated in urban markets providing multiple demand generators from business, leisure, and other travelers. Its hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand names. The Hotel is a single reportable segment. Its hotel segment revenues are derived from the operation of hotel properties which includes room revenue by renting hotel rooms, food and beverage revenue from the sale of food and beverages, and other revenue from parking fees, resort fees, gift shop sales, and other guest service fees.

Understanding the Numbers: RLJ Lodging's Finances

Revenue Growth: RLJ Lodging's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 26.56% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): RLJ Lodging's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.01. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: RLJ Lodging's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.0 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.79 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for RLJ Lodging's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.35, RLJ Lodging presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of RLJ Lodging's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RLJ

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RLJ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.