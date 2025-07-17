Insider Move: KATHLEEN MAZZARELLA Invests $241K In Waste Management Stock

On July 16, a substantial insider purchase was made by KATHLEEN MAZZARELLA, Board Member at Waste Management (NYSE:WM), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: MAZZARELLA's recent purchase of 1,063 shares of Waste Management, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $241,774.

At Thursday morning, Waste Management shares are down by 0.31%, trading at $225.16.

Discovering Waste Management: A Closer Look

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Waste Management

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waste Management's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 39.4% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Waste Management's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.58.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Waste Management's P/E ratio of 34.02 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.98 , Waste Management's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 17.65, Waste Management could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Waste Management's Insider Trades.

