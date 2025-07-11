Insider Decision: Tod E Carpenter Exercises Options At Donaldson For $2.62M

Tod E Carpenter, Chairman at Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), reported a large exercise of company stock options on July 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Carpenter, Chairman at Donaldson, exercised stock options for 60,000 shares of DCI. The transaction value amounted to $2,617,200.

Donaldson shares are trading down 0.0% at $71.62 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $71.62, this makes Carpenter's 60,000 shares worth $2,617,200.

Discovering Donaldson: A Closer Look

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences. Donaldson generated approximately $3.6 billion in revenue and $544 million in operating income in its fiscal 2024.

Key Indicators: Donaldson's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Donaldson showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.31% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 34.24% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Donaldson's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.49.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Donaldson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 23.71 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.36 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.57 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

