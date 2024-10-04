News & Insights

Insider Bets Paying Off At VVX As New 52-Week High Reached

October 04, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of V2X, Inc (Symbol: VVX) touched a new 52-week high of $58.79/share. That's a 58.72% rise, or $21.75 per share from the 52-week low of $37.04 set back on 02/08/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased VVX stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, VVX has seen 7 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2024 Jeremy C. Wensinger President and CEO 6,250 $48.00 $300,000.00
09/06/2024 Eric M. Pillmore Director 3,125 $48.00 $150,000.00
09/06/2024 William Boyd Noon Corp VP, CAO 1,000 $48.00 $48,000.00
09/06/2024 Shawn Mural Senior Vice President and CFO 937 $48.00 $44,976.00
09/06/2024 Abbas Elegba Director 833 $48.00 $39,984.00
09/06/2024 Michael James Smith Corp. Dev., IR & Treasurer 416 $48.00 $19,968.00
09/06/2024 Josephine F. Bjornson Chief Human Resources Officer 208 $48.00 $9,984.00

The chart below shows where VVX has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

V2X, Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Friday, VVX shares are changing hands at $58.00/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

