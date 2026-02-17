Markets
PGEN

Insider Bets Paying Off At PGEN As New 52-Week High Reached

February 17, 2026 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Precigen Inc (Symbol: PGEN) touched a new 52-week high of $5.46/share. That's a 391.89% rise, or $4.35 per share from the 52-week low of $1.11 set back on 04/07/2025. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PGEN stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PGEN has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/28/2025 Nancy H. Agee Director 26,005 $3.79 $98,642.73
09/04/2025 Nancy H. Agee Director 15,000 $4.60 $69,000.00
09/26/2025 Harry Thomasian Jr. Chief Financial Officer 11,216 $3.57 $40,015.52
09/29/2025 Phil Tennant Chief Commercial Officer 6,000 $3.58 $21,480.00
09/26/2025 Rutul R. Shah Chief Operating Officer 2,000 $3.40 $6,800.00

The chart below shows where PGEN has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Precigen Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, PGEN shares are changing hands at $5.25/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BELT
 CBB Videos
 TAST Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BELT-> CBB Videos-> TAST Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.