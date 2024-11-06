News & Insights

Markets
NFBK

Insider Bets Paying Off At NFBK As New 52-Week High Reached

November 06, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NFBK) touched a new 52-week high of $13.74/share. That's a 96.85% rise, or $6.76 per share from the 52-week low of $6.98 set back on 06/10/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NFBK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NFBK has seen 9 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2024 Patrick Louis Ryan Director 10,000 $7.53 $75,330.00
06/11/2024 William R. Jacobs EVP & PAO 1,000 $7.55 $7,550.00
06/11/2024 Steven M. Klein Chairman, President & CEO 11,061 $7.56 $83,621.16
06/12/2024 Frank P. Patafio Director 10,000 $8.14 $81,400.00
06/12/2024 Annette Catino Director 15,000 $8.10 $121,489.50
06/12/2024 Timothy C. Harrison Director 10,000 $8.16 $81,564.00
06/13/2024 David Fasanella EVP 1,000 $7.79 $7,790.00
06/13/2024 Rachana A. Kulkarni Director 10,000 $7.92 $79,221.00
06/11/2024 John P. Connors Jr. Director 6,500 $7.52 $48,895.60

The chart below shows where NFBK has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Northfield Bancorp Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, NFBK shares are changing hands at $13.71/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 PAWS Insider Buying
 SPU Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.