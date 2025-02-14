Insider Bets Paying Off At FSK As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Friday, shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) touched a new 52-week high of $23.73/share. That's a 29.60% rise, or $5.42 per share from the 52-week low of $18.31 set back on 03/15/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased FSK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, FSK has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/04/2024 Elizabeth Sandler Director 1,000 $21.23 $21,230.00 12/05/2024 Daniel Pietrzak Co-President and CIO 5,000 $21.31 $106,549.50 12/03/2024 Brian Gerson Co-President 5,000 $22.08 $110,395.00

The chart below shows where FSK has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Friday, FSK shares are changing hands at $23.54/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

