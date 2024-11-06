Insider Bets Paying Off At CHCO As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Wednesday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) touched a new 52-week high of $135.83/share. That's a 46.43% rise, or $43.07 per share from the 52-week low of $92.76 set back on 11/09/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CHCO stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CHCO has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/30/2024 James M. Parsons Director 400 $102.11 $40,842.04 08/12/2024 W. H. File III Director 116 $110.83 $12,856.28 08/12/2024 Gregory A. Burton Director 98 $110.83 $10,861.34 08/12/2024 Diane W. Strong-treister Director 114 $110.83 $12,634.62 10/10/2024 W. H. File III Director 137 $115.02 $15,758.30 10/10/2024 Gregory A. Burton Director 113 $115.02 $12,997.72 10/10/2024 Diane W. Strong-treister Director 132 $115.02 $15,183.18

The chart below shows where CHCO has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, CHCO shares are changing hands at $133.84/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

