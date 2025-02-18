Insider Bets Paying Off At BBDC As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC) touched a new 52-week high of $10.40/share. That's a 16.07% rise, or $1.44 per share from the 52-week low of $8.96 set back on 03/20/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased BBDC stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, BBDC has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/15/2024 Stephen R. Byers Director 14,915 $9.92 $147,972.25 12/11/2024 Matthew Freund President 2,500 $9.72 $24,291.40 12/11/2024 Elizabeth A. Murray CFO and COO and PAO 2,000 $9.70 $19,400.00 12/13/2024 Stephen R. Byers Director 9,548 $9.75 $93,072.81

The chart below shows where BBDC has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, BBDC shares are changing hands at $10.37/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

