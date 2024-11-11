Insider Bets Paying Off At AVXL As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Monday, shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) touched a new 52-week high of $10.45/share. That's a 221.54% rise, or $7.2 per share from the 52-week low of $3.25 set back on 04/25/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased AVXL stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, AVXL has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2024 Steffen Thomas Director 5,000 $4.52 $22,600.00 06/14/2024 Peter D.O. Donhauser Director 2,835 $3.64 $10,319.40

The chart below shows where AVXL has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Monday, AVXL shares are changing hands at $9.08/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

