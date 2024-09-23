News & Insights

Insider Bets Paying Off At APO As New 52-Week High Reached

September 23, 2024 — 02:17 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) touched a new 52-week high of $126.93/share. That's a 64.61% rise, or $49.82 per share from the 52-week low of $77.11 set back on 10/31/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased APO stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, APO has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/06/2024 Pauline Richards Director 2,351 $104.92 $246,657.05
09/06/2024 Mitra O'neill Director 923 $108.40 $100,053.20

The chart below shows where APO has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Apollo Global Management Inc (new Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, APO shares are changing hands at $125.05/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

