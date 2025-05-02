Insider Activity Update: MARTIN INGLIS Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $587K At Carpenter Tech

Highlighted on May 1, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that INGLIS, Board Member at Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday revealed that INGLIS, Board Member at Carpenter Tech in the Materials sector, exercised stock options for 3,433 shares of CRS stock. The exercise price of the options was $34.76 per share.

Carpenter Tech shares are currently trading up by 1.74%, with a current price of $205.85 as of Friday morning. This brings the total value of INGLIS's 3,433 shares to $587,351.

Delving into Carpenter Tech's Background

Carpenter Technology Corp supplies specialty metals to a variety of end markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and consumer durables, medical, and energy, among others. The company's reportable segments include; Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Alloys Operations segment. The SAO segment is comprised of the company's alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills predominantly in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama. Geographically, the company derives its maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Europe, Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and other regions.

Financial Insights: Carpenter Tech

Revenue Growth: Carpenter Tech's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 27.62% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Carpenter Tech's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.9.

Debt Management: Carpenter Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 28.66 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.52 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 17.34 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Carpenter Tech's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.