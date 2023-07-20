Inside the Latest High-Income ETFs

, featuring: Garrett Paolella of NEOS Investment,

NEOS is an ETF sponsor, and its high-income ETFs aim to deliver the next evolution of options strategies that seek income as the outcome. Built on decades of research and experience, NEOS ETFs aim to empower investors with portfolio building blocks to provide high monthly income, tax efficiency, and diversification through data-driven options-based ETFs. Today, we’ll be speaking with Garrett Paolella of NEOS investments, to learn more about its suite of high-income ETFs, its potential benefits, and where they may fit in investment portfolios.

Garrett Paolella is an experienced financial services executive with a track record of launching and managing asset management companies. He is a co-founder and managing partner at NEOS Investments, as well as portfolio manager to all NEOS ETFs.

Throughout his career Mr. Paolella has been a pioneer in the options-based ETF space, creating and launching numerous ETFs that have amassed great success. Prior to NEOS Investments, he held C-level roles at Harvest Volatility Management, Horizons ETFs Management, and Recon Capital – a firm which he started and later sold to Mirae Asset Global Investments. Prior to those roles, Garrett was an executive director at MKM Partners, a research, sales and trading firm based in Stamford, CT. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, magna cum laude, from the Gabelli School of Business at Roger Williams University.

NEOS Website: https://neosfunds.com

Schedule a Meeting: https://neosfunds.com/contact-us/

