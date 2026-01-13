Inside Pfizer's Oncology Performance Ahead of Q4 Results

Pfizer PFE is one of the largest and most successful drugmakers in oncology. It boasts a strong portfolio of approved cancer medicines as well as a robust pipeline of cancer candidates with a focus on multiple modalities, including small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immuno-oncology biologics.

The addition of Seagen in 2023 strengthened its position in oncology by adding four ADCs — Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak. The acquired Seagen products contributed meaningfully to Pfizer’s revenues in the first nine months of 2025.

Oncology sales comprise around 28% of its total revenues. Its oncology revenues grew 7% in the first nine months of 2025. Investors will be keen to know how its oncology segment performed in the fourth quarter when the company announces results on Feb. 3.

Pfizer’s oncology sales in the fourth quarter are expected to have been driven by higher sales of key drugs like Xtandi, Lorbrena and the Braftovi-Mektovi combination, which should make up for declining sales of drugs like Ibrance.

Sales of Ibrance are likely to have declined due to continued competitive pressure across markets, generic entry in select international markets, and the impact of Medicare Part D redesign in the United States. Medicare Part D redesign is expected to have had a negative impact on sales of some other oncology drugs like Xtandi and Lorbrena. Sales of Inlyta are also likely to have declined.

As regards the antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs added from 2023’s Seagen acquisition, competitive pressure in the United States is likely to have hurt sales of Adcetris, while strong demand trends, mainly due to market share gains in first-line metastatic urothelial cancer, are likely to have benefited Padcev’s sales.

Pfizer has ventured into the oncology biosimilars space and markets six biosimilars for cancer. Revenues from oncology biosimilars are likely to have risen in the fourth quarter.

Pfizer is likely to provide updates on its oncology candidates in late-stage development, like atirmociclib, vepdegestrant and sigvotatug vedotin on the fourth-quarter conference call. Sasanlimab, for the treatment of BCG-naive high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, is under review in the United States and the EU.

Competition in the Oncology Space

Pfizer is one of the largest drugmakers of cancer medicines. Other large players in the oncology space are AstraZeneca AZN, Merck MRK, J&J JNJ and Bristol-Myers.

For AstraZeneca, oncology sales now comprise around 43% of total revenues. Sales in its oncology segment rose 16% in the first nine months of 2025. AstraZeneca’s strong oncology performance was driven by medicines such as Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Calquence and Enhertu (in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo).

Merck’s key oncology medicines are PD-LI inhibitor, Keytruda and PARP inhibitor, Lynparza, which it markets in partnership with AstraZeneca. Keytruda, approved for several types of cancer, alone accounts for more than 50% of Merck’s pharmaceutical sales. Keytruda recorded sales of $23.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 8% year over year.

Bristol-Myers’ key cancer drug is PD-LI inhibitor, Opdivo, which accounts for around 20% of its total revenues. Opdivo’s sales rose 8% to $7.54 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

J&J’s oncology sales now comprise around 27% of its total revenues. Its oncology sales rose 20.6% on an operational basis in the first nine months to $18.52 billion. While J&J’s older cancer drugs, multiple myeloma treatment Darzalex and prostate cancer drug Erleada, are key contributors to its top-line growth, new drugs such as Carvykti, Tecvayli, Talvey and Rybrevant, plus Lazcluze, hold the key to long-term growth.

PFE’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Pfizer’s stock has declined 4.4% in the past year against an increase of 21.8% for the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Pfizer appears attractive relative to the industry and is trading below its 5-year mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 8.40 forward earnings, lower than 17.56 for the industry and the stock’s 5-year mean of 10.32.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has declined from $3.14 to $3.02 per share over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.