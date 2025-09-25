Inside the Most Expensive Hotels Ever Built — and Why They’re Worth It

Luxury hotel accommodations take on a whole new meaning when the nightly rate exceeds the price of a car, making a stay beyond reach for most travelers.

From a crewed submarine gliding through the turquoise waters of the Caribbean to penthouses fit for royalty, these are the most expensive hotels on record and why they’re worth the price.

The Lover’s Deep Submarine, St. Lucia — $223,000 per night

Only available to the world’s richest travelers, the Lover’s Deep Submarine comes with a designated captain, personal chef and private butler. Guests are submerged in a submarine that navigates the Caribbean to any destination they like. Other perks of this underwater hotel include power boat transportation to and from the submarine, helicopter transfers, beach landings and champagne breakfasts.

The Atlantis, the Royal, Dubai — $100,000 per night

Located in Dubai, the Atlantis is an architectural marvel and is undeniably the most expensive hotel in the city. Its futuristic, Japanese-inspired asymmetrical design houses 800 rooms stacked atop each other. While every room is a masterpiece in its own right, nothing equals the Royal Mansion suite.

This 11,000-square-foot suite, where Beyoncé stayed during her performance at the Royal Atlantis opening, commands $100,000 per night. The two-story penthouse showcases sky-high ceilings, an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen staffed by a celebrity chef, marble floors and a foyer adorned with 100-year-aged olive trees.

Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas — $100,000 per night

Tied for the second most expensive hotel in the world, Palms Casino Resort is a hotspot for celebrity sightings and high-energy evening entertainment. The star of the show is the Empathy Suite, which features bespoke furniture and artworks designed by renowned artist Damien Hurst. Inside guests will discover two primary bedrooms, a floating jacuzzi that overlooks the Las Vegas strip, massage tables and a salt therapy room to promote wellness.

Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, Switzerland — $80,000 per night

A panoramic view of Lake Geneva, a private chef and butler and exclusive elevator access draw the ultra-rich to the Royal Penthouse at Hotel President Wilson. The luxurious suite is framed in fabulous glass walls and houses a 103-inch plasma TV, a state-of-the-art gym and a Steinway grand piano, blending the best of Old World style with modern luxury. High-profile guests have included billionaires Bill Gates, Richard Branson and global pop star, Rihanna.

The Mark Hotel, New York — $75,000 per Night

Overlooking Central Park on Madison Avenue and 77th Street in Manhattan, the prestigious five-star boutique Mark Hotel is the preferred stay for A-list celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Oprah Winfrey. If money is no object, the palatial two-story penthouse suite is yours for $75,000 per night.

What makes this hotel suite worth the price is its five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, four fireplaces and two wet bars. But the real show stopper is its open-concept living room that can be converted into a 26-foot-high grand ballroom.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Inside the Most Expensive Hotels Ever Built — and Why They're Worth It

