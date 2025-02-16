Inside Elon Musk’s Daily Routine: Can These Moves Build Your Wealth?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve definitely heard of Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink by now. Some of today’s most groundbreaking and revolutionary companies are led by none other than entrepreneur, business leader and richest man in the world Elon Musk.

According to Forbes, as of Feb. 14, 2025, Musk’s estimated net worth hovers around $391 billion.

While achieving billionaire status might not be possible for everyone, adopting certain habits may lead to increased productivity and an ability to earn more money. Here are three of Musk’s daily habits that have helped him achieve business success and build wealth, according to Business Insider and Routines.

Getting Up Early To Start the Day

While there are varying reports on what time Musk wakes each morning — likely 7 a.m. or 9 a.m. — Business Insider and Routines both report that Musk treats himself to a daily doughnut when he wakes. This is followed by checking his phone for any business emergencies he might need to deal with right away and then taking a shower.

Starting your day as early as you can, while still getting a sufficient amount of sleep, can result in more waking hours to get everything you need done and more. Having more time each day can mean more opportunities to make money and build your wealth.

Getting Enough Sleep

Sufficient sleep is critical to your overall well-being. For Musk, getting about six hours of sleep every night is enough.

“I find if I don’t get enough sleep, I’m quite grumpy. My mental acuity would be affected,” said Musk, as reported by Routines.

Figuring out how much sleep is right for you and sleeping as much as your body requires — without sleeping in too late — is important to maintain your health and to achieve a high level of productivity.

Working on Overdrive

Musk admits to often working 80 to 100 hours each week, which has paid off in spades. Massive business success doesn’t usually happen if you only work 9-to-5. In fact, Musk sometimes works as late as 3 a.m. and usually works on the weekends, too.

“Tesla constitutes the majority of my work time, and I work pretty much every day of the week. It’s rare for me to take a Sunday afternoon off,” Musk said in 2024.

If you can build up the stamina, working later than 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and more than five days a week may allow you to take on more pursuits, expand your skills and knowledge base, or even grow a business of your own.

