Inside Cantor Fitzgerald’s $4B Bitcoin Treasury Deal with Blockstream

Something is changing in the capital markets—and it’s not subtle. This week, Cantor Fitzgerald advanced what may become one of the largest Bitcoin treasury moves to date, solidifying its position as one of the most aggressive institutional Bitcoin buyers in the world.

The deal: a $4 billion special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) combining with Blockstream Capital, the trading and investment arm of Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream. As part of the deal, Blockstream Capital—co-founded by early Bitcoin contributor Adam Back—is expected to contribute over 30,000 BTC in exchange for equity in a newly formed entity, BSTR Holdings. An additional $800 million in outside capital is also being raised to scale the strategy further.

This isn’t just another crypto-adjacent corporate deal. It’s a sophisticated, multi-layered move that marks a deeper evolution: the rise of purpose-built public companies structured entirely around Bitcoin.

The Rise of Bitcoin-Native Public Vehicles

The Cantor–Blockstream transaction is part of a broader trend we call Bitcoin-native capital formation—where equity, debt, and structured products are engineered to maximize Bitcoin per share, not just earnings per share. These aren’t companies that simply “believe” in Bitcoin. They are designed around it.

What began with Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has now taken root in markets around the world:

• Metaplanet in Tokyo

• The Blockchain Group in Paris

• The Smarter Web Company in London

• Semler Scientific in the U.S.

• And now Cantor Fitzgerald, with Wall Street firepower

These firms are deploying playbooks that resemble private equity—but with Bitcoin as the foundational capital asset. Instead of waiting for ETF flows or incremental adoption, they’re rewriting the rules of corporate finance by acquiring Bitcoin directly through public vehicles.

Why This Deal Is Different

There’s a reason this one stands out.

This isn’t a treasury team allocating 1% of idle cash to Bitcoin. This is a premier U.S. brokerage—helmed by 27-year-old Brandon Lutnick—leveraging SPAC infrastructure to execute a generational bet on Bitcoin at scale. Lutnick, who became chair of Cantor Fitzgerald this year after his father was appointed U.S. Commerce Secretary, is now orchestrating multi-billion-dollar Bitcoin transactions from the front lines of traditional finance.

The $4B Blockstream Capital deal follows another $3.6B crypto-buying venture Lutnick struck earlier this year with SoftBank and Tether. Together, these deals could push Cantor’s 2025 Bitcoin acquisitions near $10 billion.

That level of exposure isn’t a hedge—it’s a posture.

And the structure matters:

→ Bitcoin is being contributed in-kind in exchange for equity, creating alignment between issuer and shareholder.

→ Outside capital is being raised not for product development or burn, but to accumulate Bitcoin on a schedule.

→ The vehicle itself—BSTR Holdings—is being shaped as a modern Bitcoin treasury company.

Adam Back’s Expanding Footprint

This is also the latest move in Adam Back’s increasingly active role as a backer of Bitcoin treasury companies. Beyond Blockstream Capital’s participation in this deal, Back has personally invested in two other Bitcoin-native public firms this year:

• The Blockchain Group in France, where he participated in multiple equity raises

• H100 Group in Sweden, where he funded multiple raises

Back’s fingerprints are increasingly visible in this emerging class of companies that treat Bitcoin not just as an asset, but as infrastructure.

The Bigger Picture for Corporations

The significance isn’t limited to Cantor or Blockstream. What we’re witnessing is the rapid emergence of a new class of public company—one that treats Bitcoin not as a balance sheet curiosity, but as the core operating logic of the business.

For corporate leaders watching from the sidelines, the signal is clear: capital markets are repricing strategic positioning around Bitcoin. And they’re doing it with speed, structure, and scale.

At BFC, we believe the companies that move early—using thoughtful, transparent structures—won’t just benefit from asset appreciation. They’ll earn a premium for vision and execution.

Cantor’s SPAC strategy is more than a headline. It’s a marker of what’s coming next.

