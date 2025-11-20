Inside America’s Shadow Infrastructure: Why GEO’s Contract Engine Is Drawing Institutional Interest

Key Points

Acquired 5,644,900 shares, increasing reported holdings by $115.66 million

Transaction represents 30.62% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 5,644,900 shares valued at $115.66 million

GEO now ranks as the fund’s 2nd-largest holding following the addition

On November 10, 2025, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd disclosed a new position in The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), acquiring 5,644,900 shares valued at an estimated $115.66 million.

What happened

According to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2025, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd initiated a new position in the GEO Group, acquiring 5,644,900 shares. The stake was valued at $115,664,001 as of the quarter’s end, accounting for 30.6167% of the fund’s $377,781,094 in reportable U.S. equity holdings.

What else to know

This is a new position, representing 30.6167% of 13F AUM after the trade

Top holdings after the filing:

GOOGL: $175.35 million (46.4% of AUM)

GEO: $115.66 million (30.6% of AUM)

LNW: $77.02 million (20.4% of AUM)

CXW: $9.75 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares were priced at $14.84, down 44.0% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 55.68 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.42 billion Net income (TTM) $31.97 million Market capitalization $2.07 billion Price (as of market close November 11, 2025) $14.84

Company snapshot

The GEO Group, Inc. operates at scale as a leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, and community reentry services, serving government clients across multiple countries. The company leverages an integrated service model, combining secure facility management with electronic monitoring and evidence-based rehabilitation programs. GEO's competitive position is supported by its broad geographic footprint, contract-based revenue streams, and specialized expertise in security and compliance solutions.

The GEO Group, Inc generates revenue primarily through long-term contracts with government agencies for facility operation, electronic supervision, and community-based reentry programs. Its main customers include federal, state, and local government agencies responsible for corrections, detention, and rehabilitation services.

The company provides secure facility management, reentry services, electronic monitoring, and rehabilitation programs across the United States, Australia, and South Africa.

Foolish take

Turiya Advisors Asia made an unusually bold move this quarter, giving The GEO Group nearly one-third of its disclosed U.S. equity book. This reads less a marginal addition and more a concentrated expression of conviction from a fund that typically takes deliberate and high-signal positions. A move of this size suggests Turiya sees a disconnect between GEO’s fundamentals and the narrative that has weighed on the stock.



GEO operates in a sector many investors avoid, but its business model remains anchored in long-term, contracted revenue from federal, state, and local agencies. The company manages secure correctional and detention facilities and has been expanding its electronic monitoring and community-based services. Recent quarters have shown higher revenue driven by new and reactivated ICE contracts, while asset sales and a larger buyback program have influenced earnings. Beneath the controversy, GEO maintains a sizable pipeline of contracted cash flows that can support both debt reduction and incremental capital returns.



GEO's risk profile, however, is substantial. The company remains exposed to legal challenges, ongoing litigation related to detainee wage practices, and also policy shifts that could materially affect private detention capacity. Its customer base is also highly concentrated.



Turiya’s investment appears to reflect a view that growing contract activity and cash generation will prove more durable than the political and legal headwinds that have pressured sentiment. Whether that thesis holds will depend on how stable the current policy environment is and how effectively GEO converts its contract wins into sustained and high-quality earnings. If those fundamentals hold, GEO could emerge as a far steadier business than the market has been willing to acknowledge.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable holdings: Investment positions that must be disclosed to regulators, typically due to size or regulatory requirements.

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose U.S. equity holdings.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Quarter’s end: The last day of a company’s fiscal quarter, used for financial reporting.

Facility management: The operation and maintenance of buildings or secure sites, often under contract.

Reentry services: Programs that help formerly incarcerated individuals transition back into society.

Electronic monitoring: Use of electronic devices to track individuals’ locations, often as part of correctional supervision.

Contract-based revenue: Income generated from long-term agreements to provide services to clients.

Government agencies: Organizations at the federal, state, or local level responsible for public administration and services.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

